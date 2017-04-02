Salford Conservatives response to Spatial Framework consultation

We now know that over 25,000 responses have been submitted to the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework consultation. There will be further responses to Salford’s draft local plan consultation. As the official opposition here in Salford, we submitted detailed submissions to both consultations which I have shared below.

We have been very clear that we do not support inappropriate incursion into the Green Belt or into green field land, and any development must been accompanied by appropriate investment in our infrastructure – something that has been sadly lacking so far.