New threat to Worsley greenway

Like most local people in Worsley and across the wider area, I objected to Peel’s plans to build homes on the greenway at Broadoak Park. These plans were rejected by the planning panel, at a public inquiry and by the Secretary of State – but the developer refuses to let the matter rest. Salford’s draft local plan also rightly recommends that the Worsley greenway is redesignated as green belt land.

Not content with launching a legal challenge which would see a new inquiry called, today Peel have submitted a new application to build 165 dwellings on the southern part of the site. The application reference is 17/69773/OUTEIA.

The Worsley greenway is a vital green lung not just for those who live nearby but for residents across Worsley, Walkden, Swinton and Eccles, areas that all suffer from poor air quality. This isn’t the right site for new houses and it’s important that residents object to this new application, even if you’ve objected to previous applications.