Iain Lindley: the local choice for Worsley and Eccles South

Dear neighbour,

It is a huge honour to be your Conservative candidate for my home area of Worsley and Eccles South. There are now less than two weeks until polling day, and if you vote by post, you will shortly receive your ballot paper or you may even have it already.

This is my home. I grew up in Walkden and I still live here, just off Walkden Road. I went to James Brindley Primary School, Walkden High School and then Eccles College. My Dad grew up on Vicars Hall Lane in Boothstown and my Mum grew up on Birch Road in Walkden. This community has given me so much and I want to be your MP so that I can continue to put something back into the local area.

I have a strong track record of speaking up for our area. I’ve campaigned passionately to protect our precious green spaces and I will continue to do so as your MP. These green lungs – whether the mossland in Irlam, Cadishead and Barton; the greenway in Worsley; or our green spaces in Boothstown and Walkden – are part of what makes our area special.

I’ll continue to fight to improve our transport infrastructure and to tackle congestion. I want to see more trains at Walkden, Irlam, Eccles and Patricroft, step-free access at our stations, improved community bus links, and Metrolink extended to Port Salford and to Irlam. I want to deliver high-quality jobs and provide the education our local children need to access those jobs.

I’ll be a proactive and accessible local MP. I’ll have a highs treet office for residents to pop in, I’ll hold regular publicised surgeries, and I’ll run an annual jobs and skills fair for local people – connecting them to employment and training.

There’s a clear choice at this election – a hard-working, moderate, locally-rooted Conservative MP, working with Theresa May to deliver a strong economy; or Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour candidate, who will vote to put Corbyn’s nonsensical and dangerous ideas into Downing Street. We can only invest in our public services – including our world-class local health provision – if we deliver a strong economy and a great deal for Britain from Brexit.

This is my home. It would be a tremendous privilege to have your support. I will not let you down.

Kindest regards and best wishes,

Iain Lindley – your Conservative candidate for Worsley & Eccles South