I’ll fight to protect our green spaces

Our green spaces are part of what makes our area special – whether that’s the Moss in Irlam, Cadishead and Barton, the greenway in Worsley, or our green spaces in Boothstown and Walkden. I’ve got a strong track record of campaigning to protect our green fields across Worsley & Eccles South. Today I was in Irlam speaking to local residents about my commitment to protecting the moss in Irlam and Cadishead from the bulldozers proposed in the Labour Council’s local plan.