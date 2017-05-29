Our green spaces are part of what makes our area special – whether that’s the Moss in Irlam, Cadishead and Barton, the greenway in Worsley, or our green spaces in Boothstown and Walkden. I’ve got a strong track record of campaigning to protect our green fields across Worsley & Eccles South. Today I was in Irlam speaking to local residents about my commitment to protecting the moss in Irlam and Cadishead from the bulldozers proposed in the Labour Council’s local plan.
I’ll fight to protect our green spaces
