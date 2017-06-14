Thank you for your support!

I am beyond grateful to all 17,667 local residents who placed their cross against my name at last Thursday’s election. It is a huge honour to receive so many votes from my own community – 5,013 more votes than in 2015 and an increase in the Conservative vote share of 8.6%.

Unfortunately it was not to be, and I wish Barbara Keeley well as she continues as MP for Worsley and Eccles South. I am also pleased – regardless of the result – to see more people in our area engage with our democracy and go out and vote.

This is my home and I will continue to live here and play a role in our local community, especially in Walkden South which I will continue to serve as a local Councillor to the best of my ability.

A big thank you also to everyone who contributed to my campaign, and supported me through the election period. A small number of people did a huge amount of work and I will never be able to so thank you enough.